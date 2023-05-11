Certa fuel Ireland women’s cricketers

DCC-owned fuel supplier Certa has signed up as title sponsor of the Ireland women’s cricket team for an undisclosed fee. The two-year partnership follows cricket become only the second sport in Ireland to offer full-time professional playing contracts for women. The senior squads’ recent performances has seen them become the 10th ranked team in the world.
Certa has 39 unmanned pay@pump forecourts and 22 home heating depots across the country. It plans to develop campaigns around the network to raise awareness of the Ireland women’s cricket team, to create a better understanding of the sport and to build the profile of its rising stars by building from grassroots to elite level.
Team captain Laura Delany and player Gaby Lewis will act as Certa brand ambassadors. They will support the company’s drive to reduce their carbon footprint by switching to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a sustainable fuel. Some 23 players have been offered professional women’s playing contracts for 2023.
Certa’s sponsorship was announced as the Ireland women’s team prepares to compete against recently crowned T20 World Champions, Australia, who are set to visit Clontarf for a three-match ODI series in July. The team secured a memorable win over Australia in a T20 World Cup warm-up game and are aiming to repeat the feat with home support.
The series will be preceded by a six-match tour to the Caribbean for a series against the West Indies and will be followed by a three-match tour to the Netherlands.
Photo: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile