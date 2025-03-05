Chambers to steer public affairs at Consello

Former Senate leader and Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers has joined Consello, corporate consultancy founded by former journalist and businessman Declan Kelly, as its public affairs director. With almost a decade in Leinster House, her roles within FF included the party’s spokesperson on defence, foreign and European affairs and chair of its Brexit committee.

A barrister by profession, she has a degree in commerce and law from NUI Galway and a masters in commercial Law from UCD, before being called to the bar at Kings Inns in 2011. She is also a former member of the Reserve Defence Forces. Consello was launched almost three years ago and has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London, Barcelona and the Middle East.

Communications and public affairs is one of six business divisions at Consello in Ireland, which was officially launched in December, and has a team of 30 working across offices in Dublin, Belfast and Clare. Its executive chair is former Google and LinkedIn EMEA boss John Herlihy. Irial Finan, the former Coca-Cola executive and Smurfit Westrock chair, is a senior advisor.