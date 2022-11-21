Christmas FM announces sponsors

The Christmas FM radio station has secured Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post as lead sponsors for this year’s festive season. Christmas FM returns to the FM airwaves on Monday, November 28, playing festive hits around the clock. Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation are the charity partners for the next three years.
Christmas FM is hoping to raise over €1,000,000 over the next three years to help the charities support vulnerable children in our communities affected by traumatic life events such as poverty, abuse, neglect and bereavement, as well as supporting children whose lives are affected by serious childhood illness. 2022 marks Christmas FM’s 15 years on air.
The station will broadcast from The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley. The hotel kindly donated the studio space. A host of familiar voices will guest free of charge, bringing listeners favourite Christmas hits and festive news. The station will be broadcasting live on FM, on smart speakers, the Christmas FM app and online at www.christmasfm.com