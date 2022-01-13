Christmas FM gifts Barnardos over €330k

Festive music radio station Christmas FM raised €331,515 for Barnardos, their chosen charity for 2021. The figure well surpassed the original goal of €250,000. Listener donations will be used to help around 6,800 disadvantaged children in Ireland , with Barnardos providing them with food, educational support and therapeutic services with their trained teams.

The 2021 fundraising figure brings to over €3 million the total amount the radio station has raised for various charities since its inception in 2008. The costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and donations go directly to the charity. The station is run by a management team and over 100 on-air volunteers.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) grants Christmas FM a 30-day temporary radio licence, allowing the station to broadcast on various frequencies around the country. This year, Christmas FM was sponsored by Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post. The station was broadcast from the askpaul.ie offices, using studio space donated by the finance firm.