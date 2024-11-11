Christmas FM kids’ appeal to start soon

Radio station Christmas FM has again signed up An Post, Cadbury and Coca-Cola this year as sponsors. The FM station return to the airwaves later this month for its 17th year. A competition open to Irish businesses big and small offers the opportunity to win a digital sponsorship package for Christmas FM worth €5,000 to promote themselves this festive season. Last year, Tinney’s Toys in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was the prizewinner.

The station’s Magic of Christmas Appeal raises funds for Barnardos, Barretstown, and Make-A-Wish Ireland, along with other children’s charities across the country, supporting local communities through Community Foundation Ireland (CFI). The appeal was launched two years ago, with the aim of raising a million euro over a three-year period. Almost €325,000 was raised last year, with overall donations now totalling €618,706.

Studio

Garvan Rigby (second from left), co-founder, Christmas FM, thanked Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley for once again donating studio space for Christmas FM to broadcast over the coming weeks. Pictured with Rigby are Carla Reynolds, Cadbury brand manager at Mondelez Ireland; Richard Miley, marketing communications lead at An Post Mail and Parcels, and Gavin Gillespie, marketing director, Coca-Cola Company in Ireland.

Christmas FM is online at www.christmasfm.com