Christmas FM returns to airwaves

Fans of festive music will be pleased to hear that Christmas FM returns to the airwaves this weekend. The radio station will switch Christmas on at midday this Sunday, November 28, allowing people to turn in for their festive music favourites. The presenters, all of whom volunteer their time, will broadcast around the clock to keep listeners in the festive spirit.

Christmas FM celebrates its 14th year on air this year. Since it began broadcasting, over €2.7 million has been raised for various charities. This year, Christmas FM wants to ‘Give the Gift of Childhood’ by raising over €250,000 for Barnardos. The funds will provide support for over 5,000 children most in need, including food, education and therapeutic services.

The station is supported by three sponsors, namely An Post, Cadbury and Coca-Cola, with all on-air fundraising and listener donations going directly to Barnardos. Christmas FM will be broadcasting from the offices of askpaul.ie who have kindly donated the studio space this year. The station is run by a core management team, assisted by over 100 volunteers.

Pictured is Barnardos ambassador Amy Huberman and children Grace Dalton, Harry Kinahan and Maya Akano