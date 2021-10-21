Ciaran Cunningham leaves Carat

Carat chief executive Ciaran Cunningham has left the Dentsu-owned agency. It is not known if he has taken a job elsewhere or if he plans to join a rival agency. Cunningham first joined Carat as a client director in 1998. He became the agency’s managing director in 2007 before being promoted to CEO in 2011. In 2018, he was made CEO of Dentsu Media Brands.

Before joining Carat, Cunningham, a well-respected and popular media executive, worked for four years at Initiative and in RTÉ Sales. Carat’s clients include Bank of Ireland, Electric Ireland, Glanbia, GM, Kelloggs, Microsoft, Mondelez, Philips and Vodafone. For many years, the agency handled Diageo but following its move to PHD, Carat won the Heineken account.