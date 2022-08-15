Ciarán Hinds voices new PTSB campaign

Acclaimed actor and Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds is the voice behind the latest Permanent TSB commercial. As crunch time approaches for Ulster Bank and KBC customers to move their accounts, PTSB is now urging people to not just move, but move better. The campaign features a choreographed representation of the theme voiced by the Belfast actor.

Described as a pronounced step-change in its tone-of-voice, the campaign reflects a transformative period for PTSB as it aims to become one of the country’s top financial institutions. The campaign was created by Publicis Dublin, directed by Courtney Philips for Outsider, with DentsuX handling the media which covers TV, radio, out of home and social.

Suzanne Lloyd, head of brand and marketing, PTSB, said the campaign is fuelled by an insight that consumers don’t know where to start when moving banks. “Through this campaign we will demonstrate how we will provide guidance, convenience and support to customers when moving in the coming weeks and months and delivered across a range of media,” Lloyd said.

To watch the PTSB commercial click on https://vimeo.com/738561334/6faa01c69a