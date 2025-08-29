Claire Byrne set to rejoin Newstalk

Newstalk has confirmed that RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne will rejoin the station early next year as Pat Kenny moves to a new weekend slot with the station. Byrne, who will host a new mid-morning show on Newstalk, will be replaced on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today radio show by David McCullagh. He currently fronts the Six One News on RTÉ 1 Television.

Kenny, 76, has extended his contract with Newstalk into next year. He will continue to host his current Monday to Friday breakfast show until such time as Byrne joins the station. In a statement, Bauer Media Audio Ireland (BMAI) said that Kenny has a number of “other ventures” planned with Newstalk. He will also join the BMAI board.

Salary

Claire Byrne’s salary at RTÉ in 2023 was €280,000. Under rules introduced by RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst following the Ryan Tubridy payment controversy two years ago, no presenter at the station can earn more than his annual salary of €250,000. The details of Byrne’s financial deal with Newstalk have not as yet been disclosed.