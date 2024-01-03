Claire Byrne show gets new sponsor

Cash & Carry Kitchens has signed a one-year deal to sponsor Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, said to be worth around €350,000. The agreement, which was brokered by Havas Media, includes six ten-second stings per show, along with podcast and homepage plugs. The sponsor will also be entitled to promos during several of Radio One’s most popular shows, including Liveline and Brendan O’Connor, each with audiences of over 300,000.
Today with Claire Byrne runs from 10am until midday weekdays. The current affairs show has an average daily listenership of 331,000. The deal comes at a time when the focus in Montrose remains firmly on its funding model following a sharp drop in TV licence fee payments on the back of the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal. A strategic review of RTÉ’s commercial operation got underway last March in readiness for Geraldine O’Leary’s retirement.
O’Leary’s replacement, Gavin Deans, assumes the role of commercial director in February.