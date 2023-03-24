Claire Byrne to host new TV quiz

Claire Byrne returns to TV screens to present a new quiz show which will see Ireland’s most intelligent quizzers put through their paces. The show’s producers trawled the length and breadth of the country to find contestants with the depth of knowledge worthy of the title – Ireland’s Smartest. The ten-part series starts at 7.30pm on Sunday, April 2 on RTÉ One.

Byrne is said to be one of the frontrunners to replace Ryan Tubridy as Late Late Show host.

Ireland’s Smartest is being touted as a show that’s not just about knowledge – it’s about people holding their nerve as well – a delicate balance between speed and strategy. The series will see three contestants compete each week and as they progress in the tournament structure – from the heats to the semis to the Final – only one of them can be crowned champion.

Each show starts with a general knowledge round.

It is then followed by a category round, with a chance of a bonus point each time a contestant buzzes in early with an answer. Answering quickly or waiting to see the options makes for a game that balances speed against strategy. The lowest-scoring contestant is eliminated before the final quickfire round, which sees the last two contestants face off in a head-to-head.

This round uses a distinctive time-trial that sees the first contestant set a time that the other contestant must beat.

Can their rival stop the clock before it hits zero – and win the show?

Who will be awarded the title of Ireland’s Smartest?