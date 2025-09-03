Claire Taaffe heads up Primark PR

Claire Taaffe has been promoted to corporate affairs director at Primark, which trades in Ireland as Penneys. Since joining the company as director of communications from GSK in 2020, she has built the company’s international communications and developed its reputation strategy, helping to shape and protect the brand during a period of multinational growth.

In her new role, Taaffe will lead Primark’s global corporate affairs across 17 markets. Her remit includes overseeing global communications, deepening stakeholder trust, protecting and enhancing corporate reputation, and leading ESG communications and public policy engagement. She is based at group HQ in Dublin.