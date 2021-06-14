Clare Kavanagh to head up CX at B&A

Experienced researcher and customer experience (CX) specialist Clare Kavanagh has joined Behaviour & Attitudes to spearhead the agency’s CX division. Kavanagh will also join the B&A board. She has held senior positions in Lansdowne Market Research, Kantar (former Millward Brown) and was most recently managing director at W5.

W5 is part of the Genesis marketing communications group run by Gary Joyce and Roddy Rowan. Commenting on the appointment, Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A, said Clare Kavanagh brings a wealth of client and agency experience. Her appointment comes on the back of Cathy Glennon, Anita Mullan and David McCarthy becoming account directors.