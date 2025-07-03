Clarke rejoins Red C as a director

Robbie Clarke has been appointed to a senior role as director at Red C Research. He rejoins the agency having gained over 20 years experience in brand strategy and data-driven decision-making across FMCG, tech, finance, and media. Clarke is known for his analytical mind and ability to translate data into clear narratives for global and home-grown brands.

He returns to Red C having spent the last decade as a director of Empathy Research where his clients included Kerry Foods, Bord Bia, Musgrave and Business in the Community Ireland. Red C founder Richard Colwell said Clarke will lead client partnerships, help to drive innovation, and mentor the next generation of insight professionals.

Red C is part of the media group which owns the Business Post and is chaired by Enda O’Coineen.