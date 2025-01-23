Clear Channel wins back Adshel contract

Out of home company Clear Channel has regained the Adshel bus shelter contract which it lost to JCDecaux some years ago. The win follows Clear Channel’s European parent’s acquisition by German group Bauer Media Audio. Meanwhile, JCDecaux have announced their charity partners for 2025 and 2026. They will work exclusively with four charities – Alone, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Fairtrade, Fighting Blindness and ISPCC Childline.

North of the Border, the company will work with Aware, Concern Worldwide and Simon Community. Through these partnerships, each charity will have access to JCDecaux’s out of home formats to raise awareness of their services. The programme is part of the company’s ESG strategy, recognising the role the formats play in the community as a communications channel and ensuring that the formats make a positive contribution to society.