CNN’s John King for fireside talks

CNN anchor and award-winning chief national correspondent John King will visit Ireland in September for fireside talks in the National Concert Hall and the Town Hall Theatre in Galway. The evening sessions will be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald. King has covered American politics for 40 years including the last ten presidential elections.

During that time, he has had a front-row seat to the country’s most consequential moments – from Supreme Court showdowns to Capitol Hill dramas and foreign policy crises – King’s political insight is considerable in explaining the complex stories that shape the world. He is respected for his analysis, knowledge, and CNN’s legendary ‘Magic Wall’.

Turbulent

In his interviews with McDonald, King will discuss America’s turbulent political landscape, Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the deepening polarisation at home and abroad, and explore what these seismic shifts mean for Ireland and the world at large. He will also speak about his Connemara roots and how heritage has impacted on his career.

The talks are in Dublin on September 23 and in Galway the following evening.