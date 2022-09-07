Coke again tops Checkout list

Coca-Cola tops the Checkout Top 100 Brands list this year, which means that the global soft drinks brand has claimed the number one spot in the rankings for a record-breaking 18 years in a row. The survey is conducted by NielsenIQ. Coke is not the only brand to retain its top 10 position from last year as Tayto remains in second place and Avonmore at number five.

Brennans retains its number six position and Jacob’s keeps its grip on 10th spot. Lucozade rises by one place, to third position this year, while Cadbury’s Dairy Milk drops one place to fourth. Red Bull broke into the top 10 for the first time in 2018. This year, the energy drink moves up one place to the number eight in the rankings, with 7Up down two places to ninth.

Several well-known Irish brands were among this year’s biggest movers, with Fulfil jumping 17 places from 44 to 27, O’Donnells Crisps climbing 15 places to number 49, VitHit moving up 13 places to number 30 and Britvic Ireland’s Ballygowan rising 12 places to number 12. Brady Family Ham moved from number 28 in 2021 to number 20 in this year’s poll.

Carroll’s of Tullamore climbs four places to number 22, while Keogh’s Crisps makes a nine-place leap to number 61, and Fitzgeralds Family Bakery moves from 41 to 33. The survey is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector. In compiling the report, NielsenIQ measures the sales of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2022: The Top 10

1. Coca-Cola

2. Tayto

3. Lucozade

4. Dairy Milk

5. Avonmore

6. Brennans

7. Monster

8. Red Bull

9. 7UP

10. Jacobs