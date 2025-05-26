Coke back fronting Premier League

Coca-Cola has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League in England to become the competition’s official soft drink partner. The value of the sponsorship was not made public. Coca-Cola will activate the sponsorship across its brands portfolio through fan activations, ticket access as well as partnering the upcoming Premier League summer series.
Promotion
The partnership will launch for next season with an on-pack promotion in stores across the UK and Ireland. The company has been a long-term supporter of English football, and first partnered with the Premier League from season 2018/’19. The Coca-Cola brand portfolio includes Coke, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Oasis, Schweppes and Powerade.