Coke goes with can-do New Year resolutions

Coca-Cola is pushing out 25 limited edition light and uplifting resolutions to encourage consumers to be ‘Open To Better’ in 2021. For the first-time ever, the soft drinks giant is offering Irish consumers the chance to design their own cans with personalised resolutions. The online promotion applies to Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke cans.

The limited-edition ‘Open to Better’ packs available in stores across Ireland include 25 messages, like “I promise to listen more just for you”, “I will never watch our series without you again” and “I’m not the best at cooking, but I’ll try”. The personalised cans and bottles cost €3.50 (plus p&p). The campaign runs across digital OOH, in-store and on social.

Karen O’Shea, marketing manager, Coca-Cola Ireland, said Coke sees the world through a glass half full lens. “That’s why the campaign focuses on inspiring hope and optimism,” O’Shea said. “By having positive messages replace the logos, we hope to in some small way help people to feel positive going into the new year and create a little fun.”