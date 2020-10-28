Coke to roll out Topo Chico hard seltzer

Coca-Cola Ireland plans to launch its Topo Chico hard seltzer from mid-November. Produced by Molson Coors, will be sold from select grocery outlets and off-licences in 330ml cans in three flavours – tangy lemon lime, tropical mango and cherry acai. The drink is gluten-free, has 96 calories, two grams of sugar and 4.7 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV).

It will be extended to the on-trade next year. Launched in Latin America in September this year, Topo Chico was inspired by the 125-year old Topo Chico sparkling mineral water mixer for bartenders and mixologists in the US and Latin America. The launch is part of a global move by Coca-Cola to diversify into alcoholic drinks in the coming years.

The launch is supported by a marketing campaign across TV, out of home, digital and social media. Coke says activity will uphold the principles of Coke’s global responsible alcohol marketing policy, ensuring that brands are marketed in a responsible and sustainable way and that ads are not intended to appeal to people under the legal purchase age.