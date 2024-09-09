Coke top brand for 20th year in a row

Coca-Cola is Ireland’s biggest-selling brand for the 20th year in a row, topping the 100 Irish grocery brands league produced by Checkout magazine in partnership with NIQ Ireland. The soft drinks giant was not the only grocery brand to hold on to its top ten ranking from last year, with Lucozade, Tayto, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk and Red Bull retaining their league positions, with Mars-owned Wrigley Extra chewing gum up from 12 to ninth position.

PepsiCo’s 7Up moved down one position to number ten, which, in turn, forced Pringles out of the top ten and into the number 11-position this year. Energy drink Monster moved up two places, from number seven to five in 2024, while last year’s number five brand, Avonmore, moves to number six this year. The Checkout Top 100 Brands report is based on value sales of 5,000 brands across 200 product categories as measured by NIQ Ireland.

Irish yogurt brand Glenisk was the brand that made the biggest leap up the rankings, jumping by no fewer than 32 places, from number 92 in 2023 to number 60. The fire at its plant near Tullamore, in Co Offaly in September 2021 stopped production for four months and put the brand at a massive disadvantage in the market. Its climb back up the rankings is seen as a testament to the consistent quality and popularity of the brand.

Rankings

Other brands making big leaps on the list this year included Unilever’s HB Cornetto, which moved up 16 places, from number 91 to 75, and Cadbury Snack, up by 15 places, from number 78 to 63. Kinder confectionery moved up by 13 places from number 47 to 34. P&G’s Ariel and frozen potato brand McCain were both up by 12 places in the rankings, with the former moving from number 76 to 64 and McCain up from 77 to 65 in 2024.

Meanwhile, two icons of the Irish food industry, Keogh’s Crisps and Flahavan’s – both of which were Marketer of the Year winners – retained their number 56 and number 62 positions respectively. New to the top 100 are Ferrero chocolates and the Hula Hoops snack brand. First launched in 1973, Hula Hoops sales amounted to 34 million packs in 2023. No private label products are included in the survey, only ‘products under a brand banner’.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2024: Top 10

Coca-Cola Lucozade Tayto Dairy Milk Monster Avonmore Brennans Red Bull Wrigley’s Extra 7Up

Produced in partnership with NIQ Ireland