Coke tops Brandshout poll for December

One of the world’s leading consumer brands most associated with Christmas, Coca-Cola, tops the Brandshout ad recall poll for December, up from 13th place in November. Coke/Diet Coke pipped SuperValu (sixth in November) to top the end of year survey with Dunnes Stores, Guinness and last month’s poll topper Lidl making up the top five. Next in line was Aldi (second in November), Tesco (4th) was in seventh place and Vodafone eight.

M&S remained in ninth place, followed by new entrant An Post. Spar, whose rejigged Christmas ad by Publicis has been featuring on Irish television in recent weeks, was another new entrant, sharing 11th place with McDonald’s (7th). Smyths Toystore moved up two places to 13th, while another two new entrants, Hyundai and JD Sports, shared 14th place. Sky (7th), National Lottery (20th) and Harvey Norman (18th) were joint 16th.

Also sharing 16th place in December was new entrant AIB and Heineken Ireland’s Island’s Edge stout. Sharing 21st place were new entrant Cadbury, Virgin Media (11th) and Bank of Ireland (tenth). The BrandShout ad recall survey is conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie and is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.