Colm Meaney fronts Aldi’s Christmas ad

German discounter Aldi has premiered its Christmas ad which sees the return of cartoon character Kevin the Carrot. The plucky vegetable’s safe landing follows his appearance in a teaser ad with flying Top Gun-style in a fighter jet with co-pilot Turkey. Kevin was left adrift with a flaming parachute, posing the question – will he get home in time for Christmas?

Kevin was lucky enough to find new friends to help him. Getting him out of his snowy spot of bother is a friendly hedgehog, Harry, who gives him a lift. But the drama doesn’t stop there. While riding fast through the night, they splash into a deep ravine. It is then up to Santa Claus, played by Irish actor Colm Meaney to come to Kevin’s rescue, ET-style on a bike.

Meaney is known for his roles in Star Trek, Intermission, The Van and Into the West. More recently he starred in the Sky’s gangland thriller Gangs of London. The ad was created by McCann in Manchester working to the Aldi marketing team of Rita Kirwan, John Anslow and John Curtin. After premiering on YouTube today, the ad now runs on TV channels.

The ad can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mfMGayV_Fs&feature=youtu.be