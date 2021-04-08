Colm O’Reilly to chair NewsBrands

Business Post chief executive Colm O’Reilly is the new chairman of NewsBrands Ireland, the representative body for Ireland’s national news publishers, print and online. O’Reilly has represented the Post on the NewsBrands’ management committee for the past three years. He has over 25 years experience in business and media in Ireland, the US and UK.

O’Reilly succeeds former INM director Vincent Crowley, who was in the job since 2014.

For the past 15 years,O’Reilly has operated at C-suite level in various CEO and CFO roles. His election sees the return of a publisher chair to NewBrands. A new role of vice chairman has been introduced, with Richard Bogie, managing director of News Ireland, voted to support the chairman and CEO Ann Marie Lenihan in driving the organisation’s objectives.

NewsBrands Ireland’s remit is to promote the contribution made by their members’ journalism to society and democracy, to convey the commercial power of newspaper audiences to advertisers and to work towards a fair and balanced legislative framework that supports public service journalism and a vibrant national news publishing industry.