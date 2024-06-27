Colwell elected president of Win worldwide

The Worldwide Independent Network (Win) of market research has announced the election of its new board and the appointment of Richard Colwell, CEO of Red C Research group with offices in Dublin and London, as its network’s new president. Win is a collection of independent market research and polling companies with members in over 40 countries. It works to promote and ensure insight-driven decisions for business and society.

Win has conducted international surveys and opinion polls since 2018, with the purpose of measuring opinions on topics such as gender equality, health, climate change and sustainability. Colwell’s election took place during Win’s AGM in Bali, where 40 members discussed the topic of evolution and empathy across market research, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities afforded by artificial intelligence (AI).

Colwell will serve as Win’s president for the next three years.