Company of Words now in book form

Former creative director of CDP Associates and Marketing.ie columnist Breandán O Broin has a new book out for Christmas titled Company of Words – which is subtitled “a working title with Words, from early ’til late”. The book is a compilation of O Broin’s extensive library of work – stories, poetry, plays, advertising, articles and edits down the years.

Included in the book are extracts from his Stray Thoughts column, which ran in every edition of Marketing.ie magazine from the early 2000’s; The Plot, a stage play he wrote which was developed by Fishamble in the Pavilion Theatre in Dun Laoghaire and a poem called The Gathering, which he presented to An Uachtaráin Michael D Higgins in the Aras.

“All my life I have worked with words,” O Broin writes in the book’s preface. “I wrote essays at school, in English and Irish. I once composed a poem in Latin, the first poem I ever wrote. Maybe I should have left it at that. Instead, I went to work in Arks Advertising as a copywriter. a trade I had never heard of… that was a great job,” he added.

Grand Water is a Covid Christmas card for Joyce Tower volunteers and Forty Foot swimmers. The advertising in the book features headlines from an agency life. He edited Tales from the Tower, a personal history of the James Joyce Tower & Museum in Sandycove, written by Vivien Veale Igoe and Robert Nicholson. The book was designed by Terry Bannon.