Concern campaign mirrors Irish history

Not everyone in Ireland would be aware that Concern Worldwide is an Irish charity, one which for more than half a century has been involved in helping combat poverty around the world. To connect Irish people more deeply to the brand, and the issue of global poverty, Accenture Song’s Droga5 Dublin created parallels between Irish history and modern global crises.

These parallels are brought to life in a new campaign. ‘It’s Our Concern’ captures how the people of Ireland feel the struggles of other nations as if they were their own. For the film, the team sifted through reams of archival footage from Ireland and modern footage from countries that Concern operates in, showing visual similarities between the two.

Reminder

Carina Caye, creative director, Droga5 Dublin, said: “The people of Ireland are uniquely positioned to help end extreme poverty. It wasn’t too long ago that Ireland experienced many of the challenges facing other countries today. When compared side-by-side, it’s a reminder why Irish people are so empathetic when global crises hit.”

Concern Worldwide’s director of development Gaby Murphy said: “Concern was founded in 1968 by Irish people who looked out at the world and felt compelled to act. In many ways, the charity is simply a reflection of the Irish people, and it is the support of Irish people that has made Concern the organisation it is today.”

The TV commercial was directed by Ross Killeen at Motherland.

