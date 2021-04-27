Connelly appoints new team as Lee departs

US-owned ad group Connelly Partners has a new senior management team running its Dublin agency following the departure of Keith Lee. In 2018, Boston-based Connelly Partners acquired Strategem, the digital agency with a view to extending its European links. Keith Lee, the then incumbent MD of Stratagem, spent the last few years managing the transition.

Last month, as planned, Lee stepped aside and a new senior management team for Connelly Partners was put in place comprising Vaunnie McDermott as client service and business director; Mary McMahon, strategy director and Ronan Doyle, art and creative director. McDermott has worked with Irish International BBDO, RTE and the Irish Examiner.

McMahon joined CP in February last year. She previously worked in McConnells, Irish International BBDO, Owens DDB and Chemistry over the last 14 years. Doyle has been with CP since 2003. Agency clients include 123.ie, Audi Ireland, Women’s Gaelic Players Association & Gaelic Players Association (GPA), Barnardos and Bus Éireann Expressway.

Pictured are Connelly Partners’ Mary McMahon, Ronan Doyle and Vaunnie McDermott