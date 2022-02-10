Connelly Partners acquires Zoo Digital

Creative agency Connelly Partners has acquired the Dublin-based Zoo Digital agency for an undisclosed sum. In a statement, Connelly Partners said the deal will see the new entity’s workforce grow to 45 people with plans to further expand. Connelly Partners Dublin, based in Irishtown, came about following the sale of Strategem iLabs by Keith Lee in 2018.

Connelly Partners was first founded by Boston copywriter Steve Connelly in 2000.

Zoo Digital will operate as a sister company to Connelly Partners, maintaining its name and autonomy. Zoo was founded in 2008 by MD Colin Hetherington, Chris Preston, creative director and technical boss Martin Byrne. Zoo’s clients include Burger King, Red Bull, Electric Ireland, Glanbia’s MyMilkMan.ie, National Lottery and the Abbey Theatre.

Connelly Partners recently announced a new leadership team comprising Vaunnie McDermott, client service and business director; Mary McMahon, strategy director and Ronan Doyle, art and creative director. Clients include Bus Éireann/Expressway, 123.ie, Shannon Airport, Audi Ireland, Gaelic Players Association, Defiant Water, Barnardos and UL.

The agency also has offices in Boston and Vancouver.

Pictured from left to right: Chris Preston, Martin Byrne, Colin Hetherington, Vaunnie McDermott and Ronan Doyle