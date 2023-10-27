Connelly rolls out epilepsy campaign

Connelly Partners Dublin have launched a new campaign for their client Epilepsy Ireland (EI), to show the broader public how common epilepsy is in Ireland. Research conducted by Amárach Research on behalf of Epilepsy Ireland shows that eight in 10 people in Ireland believe epilepsy to be a far rarer condition than it is in reality.

The fact is that 45,000 people in Ireland currently live with epilepsy – roughly one in every 100. So it’s possible that anyone could be with a person when they experience a seizure and it’s vital to know how to respond correctly. Featuring in the campaign are marketing director Paul Guy and film student Lucy Prevo, both of whom have epilepsy.

Even though epilepsy is extremely complicated, people’s reaction to it needn’t be. Using a campaign fronted by real people living with epilepsy, with the support of CPH, Epilepsy Ireland have launched ads across OOH and social media, which confront the public with the reality of how common epilepsy is, and how to correctly respond to a seizure.

Epilepsy Ireland’s three word-message is: “Time, Safe, Stay”.