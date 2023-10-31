Connolly takes reins at Munster Express

Doreen Connolly is the new managing director of the Munster Express replacing Kieran Walsh who has retired. She also becomes the main shareholder in the 163-year-old business. “After over 100 years of the Walsh family running the Munster Express, I am stepping back due to retirement,” Kieran Walsh said. “I know that this will allow the next generation to inject ideas into the business and push the company forward.”

Walsh said Connolly knows the entire workings of the business in print and online and possesses excellent technical experience. He said he was confident future of The Munster Express was in safe hands. A trusted veteran in the newspaper trade, the Express is cited as such by INMA, a newspaper magazine based in Antwerp in Belgium. The Waterford title is a member of the Local Ireland Newspaper Association (LINA).