Clavin appointed GroupM’s CFO

GroupM have promoted Conor Clavin to the role of chief financial officer (CFO). He replaces Michael O’Reilly, who retires with immediate effect. Clavin has worked with GroupM for the past 14 years as the company’s finance director and is firmly established in the business and well known among clients and media vendors across the advertising industry.

Bill Kinlay, CEO, GroupM, said that Clavin was perfectly placed to take on the CFO role. “He has been a huge and continuous part of our business success during his 14 years at GroupM and I’m delighted to be able to promote him,” Kinlay added. “He has more than earned this promotion. I look forward to working closely with him over the coming years.”

GroupM is the parent company to WPP’s Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker agencies.