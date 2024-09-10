Conor Murray signs up for Thérapie

Thérapie Clinic, the Irish-owned medical aesthetic and laser hair removal company, has hired Munster, Ireland and Lions player Conor Murray as its first ever brand ambassador for male laser hair removal. The The four times Six Nations champion and entrepreneur will front for the male laser hair removal brand. The company claims to have seen growth of 80 per cent over the past two years, reflecting a considerable shift in the mindset of Irish men.
The most common areas for Irish men to receive laser hair removal is back and shoulders, hard to reach areas with a razor. No razor burn, no ingrown hairs or irritation and no more shaving. The therapy is available for various areas of the upper body, lower body and face, all depending on the needs of the client. Male laser hair removal using medical-grade lasers is a durable solution for hair free skin leaving waxing and shaving behind.
Benefits
Commenting on the contract, Murray said that when he was approached by Thérapie Clinic, the timing could not have been better as he was looking into the treatment after some teammates told him about the benefits. “As most people these days, I’ve a really busy schedule. With training and matches, not to mention a baby on the way, I have less time for grooming. I’ve been shaving my shoulders, upper arms and upper back for years.
“I have to do it frequently, and to be honest it’s a pain! After a few short sessions, I won’t have to think about shaving ever again, which frees up time. It’s one less thing to think about and anything that can free up time to focus on the more important things, is a must,” he added. Phillip McGlade, CEO, Thérapie Clinic, said that he believed Murray will encourage Irish men to invest in grooming and will extend Thérapie’s customer base.