Consumers a little more confident

With a slight easing in inflation, consumer confidence again saw a slight improvement in December, Behaviour & Attitudes reports in the latest wave of its B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer. With inflation easing since October, consumer confidence saw a further, slight increase from -67 in November to -65 in December, B&A director Jimmy Larson said.

However, confidence remains at a very low level, with three in four consumers believing Ireland will be worse off in the coming year, and just one in 10 feeling Ireland will be better off. A two tier economy is evident, with the improvement in confidence coming solely from Leinster (including Dublin), and confidence being particularly low in Connacht/Ulster.

Coping

Income expectations for the year ahead has also improved, though almost half (47 per cent) expect a decline in disposable income in the year ahead. One in five consumers find it difficult to cope with rising prices, while three in five say they are coping. Spend expectations for the year ahead has also improved, though 55 per cent expect to spend less.

The outlook for personal assets also saw an improvement in December. Survey results are based on a sample of 1,030 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted using B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.