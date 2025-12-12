Christmas shoppers exercise caution

The latest Pulse survey by Dentsu Pulse reveals that cost-of-living concerns remain significant with the Christmas shopping season underway, though levels are easing year on year. Two thirds of respondents say they are still quite or extremely worried about rising daily expenses, with women and those aged 45 to 54 reporting the highest levels of concern.

Despite the pressures, spending intentions are moderate compared to last year. Nearly half of Irish adults will spend about the same across most categories. Clothing and cosmetics remain popular choices, with sports equipment, alcohol and experiences gaining ground. The report indicates that Irish shopping habits are shifting further online.

Furniture shows the most notable change, with online purchases rising 23 percentage points in just a year. It reflects growing consumer confidence in purchasing larger items digitally. Payment preferences are also evolving. Credit cards, personal loans and savings schemes are on the rise, while debit card and cash use has declined.

For retailers and brands, the message is clear: show value, embrace digital, and celebrate Irish authenticity to connect with consumers this Christmas

Younger adults aged 25 to 34 are more likely to use credit cards and buy-now-pay-later schemes, while older groups (35 to 54) prefer instant payments like debit cards. Support for local products remains strong. Many Irish adults intend to buy Irish across food, non-alcoholic drinks and Christmas gifts, highlighting the importance of provenance and authenticity.

Irish consumers enter Christmas this year with easing worries but a continued sense of caution. Spending levels are steady, yet discretionary categories face pressure. Online shopping is accelerating, payment preferences are diversifying, and loyalty to local products remains a defining feature of the season, the survey of 1,000 Irish adults shows.