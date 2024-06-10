Convenience key to online purchases

A year’s data from the An Post e-commerce Index reveals that convenience is the key driver for online purchases with a 72 per cent vote, while 40 per cent of all online orders come through retailer social media or marketplace websites and apps. An Post is making detailed findings from its study available to Irish SMEs to help them adapt to changing customer expectation and multi-channel purchase patterns with its ‘Get Ready for Peak Guide’.

The guide outlines where and how consumers are spending online, their propensity to support Irish businesses and how purchases vary with seasonality. An Post has also launched an email service for new and existing SME customers with e-commerce queries answered by an expert. Irish SMEs must be mindful as 95 per cent of Irish adults have shopped online in the past year, global players set expectations on convenience and customer experience.

Over half (58 per cent) of consumers said they would make more online purchases if guaranteed delivery dates were available. The research shows the opportunity that exists for Irish SMEs to maximise their e-commerce offering during the selling window from October to December. Just over in two would prefer to support Irish businesses during this period and one in three said they did not want to pay import charges on imported products.

Juts over half bought around Black Friday and the Christmas period based on an online offer or with a retailer discount code. Garrett Bridgeman (above), managing director, COO, An Post Commerce, said the index has the most up-to-date insights into Irish consumer behaviour online – from the growth in popularity of certain categories, the frequency at which consumers of all ages are shopping online to the channels they use to purchase.

Key findings from the index: