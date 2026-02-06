Corcoran to chair Marketing Society

Iarlaith Corcoran, managing director of research agency Opinions, is the new chair of the Marketing Society for 2026. With over 20 years’ experience across research and insight, he began his career with SPSS Ireland and went on to hold senior roles at Kantar (formerly Lansdowne Market Research) and Red C Research, before joining Opinions as MD in 2020.

Awards

He has led strategic research projects for Irish and international brands, and Opinions has won several Research Excellence Awards. In 2025, Opinions won a series of category awards. The agency also secured the grand prix at last year’s Marketing Institute All Ireland Marketing Awards (the AIMs) for their work for Glanbia Performance Nutrition.

He succeeds Orlagh Geraghty, head of brand marketing at Britvic Ireland.