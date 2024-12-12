Core and F&B Dublin win bronze at Effies Europe

Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin were among the awards winners at the 2024 Effie Awards Europe. Over 160 industry professionals gave their time and insight to identify the most effective work of the year. The jury, co-chaired by co-chaired by Harrison Steinhart, global strategy director at DDB Paris and Iva Bennefeld-Stepanic, vice president marketing and brand excellence Europe at Mondelez, awarded 55 trophies to almost 40 agencies.

Core and the Engine Room won bronze in the Positive Change Non-Profit category for the ‘Making a Big Difference with a Little Budget’ campaign for Breast Cancer Ireland. The agency group and Teneo won a second bronze for the Irish League of Credit Unions in the Sustained Success category. F&B Dublin and its client Allianz won bronze in the corporate reputation category for its ‘Strongest Women’ (above) campaign co-created with Women’s Aid.

Kantar analysed three years of award-winning ads with its fast and scalable creative effectiveness tool, Link AI. It found that Effie winners are more likely to perform strongly on Kantar’s ad testing metrics. A summary of the insights from 2024 winners was presented by Kantar’s global creative thought leadership director Věra Šídlová. The research reveals five ways the very best ads achieve deeper connection with their target audience.

Dentsu Creative Amsterdam won the grand Effie and McCann Worldgroup was named the agency network of the year.

