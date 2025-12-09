Core backs staff cancer training

A new online training course to help human resources (HR) departments support employees undergoing a cancer diagnosis or treatment has been launched by the Bray-based Purple House cancer support group, with backing from Core marketing communications. The course was devised by Melissa Stone from Stone Executive Consulting, and Purple House.

The training is designed to equip HR professionals and managers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate one of the most sensitive workplace conversations with empathy. There will be two extra sessions designed specifically for colleagues, with a focus on how to support a co-worker following a cancer diagnosis or during treatment and recovery.

Nobody should face cancer alone – Purple House

Designed for businesses of all sizes, the training combines prerecorded videos with practical resources to help employers respond with compassion while meeting their legal obligations. Modules aimed specifically at managers and HR professionals build awareness and understanding, while also providing a practical toolkit for workplace situations.

Participants will gain insights on:

Handling the initial conversation with an employee following disclosure of a cancer diagnosis

Understanding how best to support an employee at all stages of their cancer journey

Employer responsibilities around legal requirements, such as reasonable accommodations

Supporting an employee on their return to work after treatment

Supporting the wider team when a colleague is impacted by cancer

Gap

The course content is about 90 minutes and is part of the Cancer Care at Work initiative, for which Core is also a backer. While 88 per cent of employees believe that having a workplace cancer policy is important, only one in five report that their company has one, highlighting a major gap between employee expectations and workplace support.

Purple House is a non-profit body founded in 1990 by cancer survivor Veronica O’Leary and her husband Brendan as a result of their own experience of living with the disease and the lack of support services for families. They offer emotional support, practical assistance, and therapies to help people cope with the challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis.

Companies can sign up for training here

Pictured from left: Conor O’Leary, Purple House; Nicola Gillen, Core; Bobby Kerr, Newstalk, a cancer survivor; Katie Boylan and Jacinta McHenry, both of Purple House