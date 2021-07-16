Core first agency to achieve IAB gold

Core is the first Irish agency member company to achieve the Internet Advertising Bureau IAB gold standard certification for their media portfolio – Mediaworks, Starcom, Spark Foundry and Zenith. The gold standard, which was developed by IAB UK, was adopted by IAB Ireland last February. The standard is recognised globally as a positive initiative.

It evolved to keep pace with a fast changing industry and continues to adapt to help drive a healthy, sustainable digital advertising ecosystem. The gold standard has four main aims:

to uphold brand safety

to tackle ad fraud

to improve the digital advertising experience and

to help compliance with the GDPR and ePrivacy law

In order to be Gold Standard certified, companies have to meet the compliance criteria relevant for their company type which include TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) brand safety certification, as well as providing detailed proofs of compliance across the other three standards. IAB members have six months from registration to become gold certified.

Core is the first IAB Ireland agency member company to achieve gold standard certification following publisher DMG Media Ireland becoming the first member overall in Ireland to become certified. Dentsu Ireland, Facebook Ireland, Google, Group M Ireland, Havas Media Ireland, IPG Mediabrands Ireland, News Ireland, Mediahuis Ireland, OMG Ireland, Packed House, Quantcast, Reach plc, The Irish Times Group and Verizon are also gold standard.

The support of brands is key to the Gold Standard with Aer Lingus, An Post, AIB, Laya Healthcare and Vodafone leading the way as brand supporters committing to working with Gold Standard certified partners. More details on the IAB gold standard in Ireland is available at iabireland.ie/goldstandard. Pictured is Alan Cox, chief executive, Core.