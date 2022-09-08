Core hired to find Triathlon Ireland sponsor

Triathlon Ireland has commissioned Core Sponsorship to help secure a new title partner from next year. The body governs the sport of triathlon (swim-bike-run) and paratriathlon throughout the island of Ireland. With more than 18,000 active members and around 200 events annually, Ireland has the fifth highest participation rate for triathlon in the world.
Triathlon Ireland is currently in year two of an eight-year strategic plan called ‘Transform Together’ which is aimed at delivering a 40 per cent increase in membership, international events staged in Ireland, regular podium achievements for the elite and paratriathlon high performance programme and a national governing body which would be deemed world-class.
Value
Kevin Keane, head of sponsorship, Triathlon Ireland, said his organisation invests heavily in digital media and event activation, helping the sport deliver sponsorship value. “We set new membership records this year as people fulfilled ambitions to achieve something special. It’s something we see becoming an even bigger driver in 2023,” Keane added.
Core Sponsorship’s Noel Martyn said triathlon participation among women was as high as 37 per cent. Triathlon Ireland plans to bring international competition back to Ireland next year and continue to deliver the sport to a mass audience. Its previous sponsorship deals were with Vodafone and BMW, the former ran for seven years and the latter for five years.