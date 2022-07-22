Core launches new performance unit

As a result of increased business focused on performance marketing, Core has commissioned 50 digital specialists to create Core Performance. With a specific focus on marketing effectiveness, Core Performance is addressing a challenge faced by many marketing directors – measuring the return on digital investment. The new unit is led by Conor Murphy (above).

The new practice collaborates with clients to focus on the relationship between brand and demand activity. Core claims to be the only Irish communications company that brings together experts from creative branding, demand generation, research, data and strategy.

Murphy said that effectiveness of media and digital investment is not based on one area. Core Performance integrates experts in paid search, social, content, programmatic and SEO. Client solutions are designed with this range of expertise and to ensure consistent effectiveness. “At our heart is our collective of 50 digital experts with diverse skillset,” he added.