Core makes senior changes at Starcom

Starcom, part of Core, has announced the appointment of Jen Walsh and David Fogarty as digital board directors, as well as Dave Thomson as Starcom’s head of digital. Jen Walsh has led digital strategy and award-winning teams at Core’s Zenith, delivering international campaigns for clients. She has spoken at industry events and contributed to media.

She will work closely with David Fogarty, who has almost two decades experience in digital roles across adland. Since 2017, he has led key initiatives at Core Investment, including becoming the first agency to secure IAB Gold Standard Accreditation, building a team to achieve Google Premier Partner accreditation, and being a thought leader in digital video.

Dave Thomson, now Starcom’s head of digital, joined Core in 2014 for several years before gaining experience and new digital and strategic planning skills in Toronto. He subsequently returned to Starcom in 2020 and is a former Cannes Young Lion. The team works alongside Core Performance, the company’s practice of search, social and platform specialists.

Pictured are Starcom’s (standing) Dave Thompson, Emer Lawn and David Fogarty.

Seated are Jen Walsh, Anna Doyle and Aisling O’Sullivan.