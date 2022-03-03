Core rolls out Census ‘Be Counted’ campaign

The ‘Be Counted’ campaign developed by Core launches across all media channels this week, reminding everyone in Ireland to be “a voice for yourself, your family, and your community” on Census night 2022. The media, planned by Zenith, runs across all TV and video on demand (VoD) platforms, radio, digital audio, out of home, print and social media.

On TV, the ad will run in English, Irish and Irish sign language (ISL) on specific programming, while on digital audio platforms, the ad will be translated into Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian, French, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Latvian, and Spanish. The campaign showcases the diversity within Irish society.

Participate

It highlights that the Census is key in telling us what kind of nation we are now, and what kind of nation we need to be. As the Census was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign is highlighting the message “Let’s come together,” encouraging people across Ireland to participate in the Census on Sunday, April 3.

The TV ad was produced by Max Brady’s Pull the Trigger, with Richie Smyth directing. The campaign will also include a time capsule element, allowing citizens to submit stories or drawings of what they want the future generations to be able to unlock in 100 years’ time. PR for the campaign is managed by MKC and web design and development was by Fusio.