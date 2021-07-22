Core creates Aviva car insurance ads

Core Creative and its sister media agency Zenith have developed new ads for Aviva. The car insurance campaign also unveils Aviva’s new brand positioning ‘It takes Aviva’. Research by Core shows that consumers crave emotional confidence in their insurance provider. The ads tell the story about how Aviva provides practical help when a car breaks down.

The ad seeks to position Aviva as an industry leader focused on serving its customers. The ‘man from Aviva’ humanises the brand and the story is told from a child’s point of view to provide emotional resonance as well as humour and memorability. The campaign runs across TV and radio stations in Ireland and on online video streaming services.

Sharon Treanor, head of consumer marketing and trading at Aviva, said the new slogan is a promise to be the difference for customers when they need it most and to show them how Aviva can help them navigate the twists and turns of life. “We want our customers to know that we will be there for them when things go wrong,” Treanor added.