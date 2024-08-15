Core rolls out new Credit Union ads

The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) has a new message for consumers with the latest iteration of its ‘For You. Not Profit’ brand platform and campaign, designed to drive awareness and strengthen the affinity towards credit unions across the island of Ireland. Developed by Core, the campaign focuses on the commitment to improve the connection that people of all ages and backgrounds feel towards the credit union movement and strengthen the brand.

Ethos

The credit union is a member-focused, community-based organisation, driven by the ethos of working for the everyone and not motivated by financial profit, which sets it apart from banks and other financial competitors. The new campaign builds on the early success of the platform launched last year. It will roll out across TV, radio and online video. Core was responsible for the creative, strategy and media buying with TV by Rubber Productions.