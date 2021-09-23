Core says 1.5m adults ready to socialise again

Public confidence about returning to social activities previously barred under Covid-19 restrictions is steadily increasing and the sentiment is largely optimistic as 1.5 million adults are ready to attend concerts, clubs and sporting events, the latest monthly consumer report from Core shows. The study indicates that 2m people would attend an indoor gig or nightclub.

With 1.4m people having already met friends for indoor dinner or drinks, it is clear that reconnecting with friends has been a top priority for people. While 1.5m people would go to an outdoor event, the return of nightclubs and increased capacity at indoor gigs from October 22 is eagerly anticipated with 1.2m people saying they are ready to dance indoors again.

The report also reveals insights on how the workforce are feeling about the return to the workplace, which officially occurred last Monday. Half of all workers had already returned to the workplace before the official date, while 69 per cent of those who have returned to the workplace approve of how their employer or workplace has handled the Covid-19 situation.

Concern

One in four workers say they are not yet ready to return to the workplace and around the same number plan to return in the next four weeks. The stats revealed the levels of concern about Covid-19 in Ireland are at their lowest ever this month, with just a third of all adults “very or extremely concerned” about the pandemic, down from 37 per cent in August.

Finian Murphy (pictured), marketing director, Core, said that there has been a surge in the return of social norms and activities with over 1.4m people having already met friends for dinner or drinks indoors and a further 1.2m plan to do so. The pace at which the vaccination rate has grown has clearly increased public confidence, as society continues to re-open.

The study is based on interviews with 1,000 adults between September 9 and 20.