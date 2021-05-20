Core Sponsorship to handle four rugby provinces

Core Sponsorship has been appointed by the IRFU’s all four Irish rugby provinces to provide data-led intelligence services including on-going audience measurement and reporting, sponsor exposure and fan insights. Working with their international network, Publicis Sport & Entertainment, Core will provide insights on fan bases in Ireland and overseas.
Core will work alongside the commercial teams of all four provinces – Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster. The agency’s senior sponsorship manager, Phil Greene (above), will manage the relationship, supported by intelligence director, Noel Martyn and MD, Jill Downey. The win follows Core’s recent appointment by SSE Airtricity to handle its sponsorships.
SSE Airtricity will receive advice on both current and future sponsorships. These include title sponsor of the League of Ireland Premier and First Division (football) and Women’s National League (football), the SSE Arena in Belfast and as sustainability partner to Dublin Zoo. Led by Noel Martyn, the contract covers activities, investments and new opportunities.