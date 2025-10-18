Core strike gold at Effie 2025 awards

The Effie Awards Ireland 2025 hosted by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) at an industry lunch in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, brought together marketers and agencies to celebrate marketing effectiveness and creativity that delivers business results. The event was compered by RTÉ radio presenter Oliver Callan, pictured.

The fourth annual Effies saw four gold winners, five silver winners and eight bronze winners.

The entries reflected the power of strategic thinking and creativity in driving business growth. Campaigns that made it to the finalist stage showcased excellence in insight, strategy, and execution, while those taking home gold, silver and bronze stood out for their measurable and impact on business growth and consumer change.

Core, run by Aidan Greene (above), was the big winner, taking home two golds for National Broadband Ireland (NBI), Sky Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, silver and bronze for the Irish League of Credit Unions, silver for An Post and bronze for Sky Ireland, Allianz and Flogas.

Siobhán Masterson, CEO, IAPI, said the Effies were central to the institute’s mission of promoting the value of advertising in growing Irish businesses and contributing to the economic development of our country. “To be a finalist or to win an Effie is testament to the transformative impact that effective marketing has on businesses,” Masterson added.

The Effie awards are sponsored by RTÉ, An Post Commerce, Diageo and Allianz.

2025 Effie Award Ireland winners

Gold

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Gold – Core for National Broadband Ireland ‘The Fibre Forecast’

Leisure

Gold – Boys+Girls for Sky Now ‘Now You Know How Owl & Fox Delivered Growth’

Gold – Core and Mindshare with Fáilte Ireland ‘How Rebranding Daytrips as Daycations Safeguarded a Disrupted Sector’

Media Idea or Innovation

Gold – Core for National Broadband Ireland ‘The Fibre Forecast’

Silver

Finance & Insurance Services

Silver – Core for Irish League of Credit Unions ‘For Effectiveness. Not Profit’

New Product or Service/Renaissance

Silver – Core for Sky Ireland ‘Effectiveness? That’s their job’

Non-Profits

Silver – Publicis Dublin and Media 365 for Dublin Rape Crisis Centre ‘Signs of Hope: From Reporting to Healing. How Dublin Rape Crisis Centre asserted its healing mission and encouraged survivors to reach out’

Positive Change – Limited to For Profit Brands

Silver – Folk VML and EssenceMediacom for Lidl Ireland ‘Turning belief into action for Women’s Gaelic Football’

Public Service & Government

Silver – Boys+Girls and Core for An Post ‘Sell it, Send it, Cash it in’

Bronze

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

Bronze – Core for Irish League of Credit Unions ‘For Effectiveness. Not Profit’

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Bronze – Publicis Dublin and Core for Flogas ‘Beyond gas: how Flogas won over in dual-fuel customers’

Media Content & Partnership

Bronze – Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin for Allianz Ireland ‘Inner Drive, Outer impact’

Bronze – Mindshare and Core for Fáilte Ireland ‘Locals Know Best – How A National Approach To Local Media Helped Support a Disrupted Sector’

Public Service & Government

Bronze – Ringers Creative for Sport Ireland ‘Her Moves, It’s Complicated’

Small Budget – less than €50,000

Bronze – TBWA Ireland for National Museum of Ireland ‘From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives’

Sustained Effectiveness

Bronze – Core for Sky Ireland ‘Outbelieve to outperform’

Bronze – The Tenth Man and PHD Media Ireland for Diageo Ireland ‘From Legacy to Relevancy: How Guinness Broke Rules to Win Over a New Generation‘