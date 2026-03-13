Core study hails cultural support

New research from Core suggests Ireland is experiencing a renewed cultural moment, with the public recognising a growing sense of cultural confidence across music, film, language and the wider creative industries. The research highlights strong public support for the visibility and revival of Irish culture. Some of the report’s headlines:

60 per cent of adults say Irishness has become more visible in recent years

83 per cent believe it’s important that Irish traditions and cultural practices do not fade away

82 per cent say it’s positive to see ancient Irish traditions and stories being revived

70 per cent agree that Irish identity today should be open to everyone who contributes to life in Ireland

50 per cent say the current cultural revival makes them feel proud

Finian Murphy, lead researcher at Core, said that with the month of March hosting Seachtain na Gaeilge and St. Patrick’s Day – and with Irish filmmakers and actors experiencing heightened international acclaim – these insights could provide an interesting window into how people feel about Irish identity and culture today.

The full report is available here

Photo: Cillian Murphy as gang boss Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Credit: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky